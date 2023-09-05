‘Persona 3 Reload’ seemingly shifts how romances will work in the game

Persona 3 Reload is seemingly changing how its romances work in the remake in order to make this particular mechanic an option.

Social Links – the term for romances in the original Persona 3 – would automatically start a relationship with Fuuka, Mitsura and Yukari once the Social Link was at a maximum level. However, a classification from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority suggests that the player will be able to reject romantic advances.

Spotted by Noisy Pixel, the classification stated “when the player sufficiently builds up the male protagonist’s bonds with certain female characters, it can culminate in optional depictions of characters hugging and kissing, and textual descriptions implying sexual intimacy”.

The information about Persona 3 Reload also added that the female characters of the game will be shown in sexualised light. “There are dialogue lines containing suggestive innuendo about female characters’ outfits and appearance. Female characters can appear in bikini-like armour during combat, which reveal parts of their buttocks, abdomen and cleavage,” continued the classification.

Persona 4 and Persona 5 let the player reject companion characters’ advances even if the maximum relationship level had been reached, so it seems that the revamped version of Persona 3 will adopt the same approach.

If this is the case, it isn’t the only modern element that has been brought back for Persona 3 Reload. In NME‘s preview of the upcoming role-playing game, Persona 5‘s baton pass mechanic has been added to allow for more intuitive battles.

With that in mind, the preview “focused on combat that feels largely identical to the last two Persona titles”, so fans are still waiting to see what the new Tatsumi Port Island has to offer this time round.

