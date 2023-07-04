‘Persona 3 Reload’ trailer shares a look at the remake in action

Persona 3 Reload, the 3D remake of Persona 3 from 2006, has gotten a new trailer and set of screenshots out of this year’s Anime Expo convention, showing off Atlus‘ efforts to totally transform the original title.

The trailer features the English voice cast for Persona 3 Reload for the first time, showing off Alejandro Saab as Akihiko Sanada, Suzie Yeung as Fuuka Yamagishi and Allegra Clark as Mitsuru Kirijo.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Aleks Le as the playable protagonist Makoto Yuki, Heather Gonzalez as Yukari Takeba, Zeno Robinson as Junpei Iori, Dawn M. Bennett as Aigis, Justine Lee as Ken Amada and Justice Slocum as Shinjiro Aragaki.

Fans were treated to new screenshots of the game’s turn based battles and dialogues as well as renders of the characters Akihiko, Fuuka and Mitsuru. Atlus confirmed that the remake is on track for its worldwide release window of early 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles and Xbox One.

Additionally, Persona 3 Reload will be available through Xbox Game Pass, joining Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, along with the upcoming Persona 5 Tactica.

Originally leaked ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase in June, Persona 3 Reload is very different to Persona 3 Portable. The game is only using the content in the original release of Persona 3, excluding the extras in FES and Portable, and has been built from the ground up. As a result, players will be unable to select Kotone Shiomi, the female playable protagonist introduced in Portable, in the remake.

“We wanted to really genuinely work on recreating the Persona 3 experience,” said producer Ryota Niitsuma. “So we have newly recorded voices, we have new scenes and events. We also have both new and arranged music.”

In other gaming news, Thirsty Suitors set its sights on a debut in November, featuring skateboarding, cooking, and putting ex-boyfriends in their place.