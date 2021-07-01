Announcing the milestone on Twitter yesterday (June 30), Altus shared that Persona 4 Golden recently hit one million sales on Steam.

The Official Atlus West Twitter celebrated the occasion with a “special broadcast from the Midnight Channel” before sharing news of the six-figure Steam sales.

The game is currently on sale for £10.39 on Steam and has “overwhelmingly positive” reviews by players on the platform.

A Special Broadcast from the Midnight Channel ✨ Persona 4 Golden has sold 1 million copies on Steam! Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/qrrZF0WQb8 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 30, 2021

Though Persona 4 first released in 2008, the Golden edition was launched in 2012 with expanded content. In 2020, Persona 4 Golden was eventually ported to PC and has clearly been a critical success for Atlus since.

The port was the first time Persona had received a release on PC, while the success made parent company Sega take notice.

Speaking in an investor Q&A last year, Sega noted that sales of Persona 4 Golden were “significantly higher than expected” meaning the company would make changes to the way it made games.

“Going forward, we intend to aggressively promote the porting of previously launched titles to Steam and other new platforms,” added Sega.

News of Persona 4 Golden‘s success, combined with the above statement from Sega, has fueled fan hopes that Persona 5 and other entries in the series would eventually make their way to PC.

Earlier in June, Atlus confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V – the series that Persona originally was a spin-off from – would release on the Nintendo Switch from November 12, 2021.

In other news, Sony has acquired porting specialist Nixxes Software, suggesting that the firm are similarly interested in offering its titles to a wider audience.