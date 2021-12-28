‘Persona 5’ developer Atlus teases major release next year

Atlus has suggested that it will release “a game that will become a pillar for Atlus” next year in a recent end of year wrap up.

Atlus is known for titles such as Persona 5 Royal and Shin Megami Tensei 5, but its upcoming projects remain a mystery. However, several Atlus developers recently spoke to Famitsu (via Persona Central) about the past year and what they are looking forward to.

Each developer was asked to choose a keyword for 2022, and Shinjiro Takada, product manager of Atlus’ 1st Creative Department, which handles the Shin Megami Tensei series, selected “challenge”.

Advertisement

“I chose “challenge” as the keyword for 2022, with the hope to release a game that will become a pillar for Atlus,” Takada said. “All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game so that it will be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please look forward to it.”

Katsura Hashino is the creative producer and game director and has teased that there may be further reveals around the mysterious Project Re Fantasy, a new IP from Atlus.

“It’s finally time to develop a completely different new game from Atlus. The development of Project Re Fantasy, which was announced a few years ago, is now reaching its climax, despite some twists and turns, so I want to remain focused and work as a team to bring it to fruition. This is also an important year for us to start working towards the future.”

Kazuhisa Wada, creative producer and chief director of the Persona Team, also confirmed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax would be receiving a full remaster during 2022, which includes some new RPG elements.

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo Switch supply may continue to struggle into 2022 thanks to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and logistic complications.