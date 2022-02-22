‘Persona 5 Royal’ and action-spinoff ‘Strikers’ soundtracks are now on Spotify

The original soundtracks for both Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers are now available to stream on Spotify.

Both soundtracks can be found on the official Atlus Spotify account, with them joining soundtracks for Persona 5, Persona 4 and Catherine. The two soundtracks were added at midnight on February 22, and can be found here. Each soundtrack should be available worldwide.

This follows Atlus adding most of its other Persona soundtracks to the streaming site in 2021.

Persona 5 Royal released in 2019 and is an enhanced version of the original game that added new characters, story elements, music and mechanics. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-spinoff and sequel that uses the gameplay found in Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise.

Strikers was available as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers back in January, and whilst it’s the PS4 version of the game it can also be played on the PS5. PlayStation Plus subscribers can also play Persona 5 on PS5 thanks to the PS Plus collection.

Last year seven new Persona projects were teased by Atlus for the series’ 25th anniversary this year, with many fans hoping for a PC port of Persona 5 and news on the upcoming sequel. Last year an Atlus recruitment ad confirmed Persona 6 was in development, as it said:

“Thanks to a large amount of support we received for Persona 5, we have gotten a sense of accomplishment. But we can’t stop there. When we created Persona 4, there was the pressure that it had to exceed Persona 3.

“Now, we will have to create a 6 which exceeds 5. However, exceeding 5 will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment. The workplace is perfect for those who want a creative challenge when it comes to bringing games to the world (via GameInformer).”

In other news, Elden Ring launches this week, so Bandai Namco has revealed the launch times for the game across the world.