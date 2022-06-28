‘Persona 5 Royal’, ‘Persona 4 Golden’ and ‘Persona 3 Portable’ are coming to Nintendo Switch

Atlus has announced that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to Nintendo Switch.

Ahead of the Nintendo Direct Mini broadcast today (June 28), the Japanese publisher revealed on its official website that all three Persona titles will be headed to Nintendo Switch, with Persona 5 Royal receiving an October 21 release date.

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable have yet to get launch dates.

Advertisement

This follows a series of rumours that the titles would be headed to the handheld after a Persona 5 Royal listing was spotted on a European retailer earlier this month.

Players of the Japanese RPG have also been asking Atlus for a port of the game on Switch for a while, but only now has it been confirmed, and it will be launching alongside P3P and P4G.

P3P – which was released way back in 2006 – has only been available on PSP and PS Vita, and after all this time, fans of the JRPG series have wanted to be able to play the game on handheld once again.

Both of these titles beloved titles, alongside P5R, were recently announced for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12. Afterwards, the publisher went on to confirm that all three titles will also be coming to PS5, PS4 and Steam.

Advertisement

P5R is set to release on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 21, the same as Nintendo Switch, while P3P and P4G will be arriving at a later date in 2023.

It’s notable that the P3 re-release is Portable and not Fes. The Portable version features an alternate female protagonist, while Fes included an additional epilogue sequence.

Atlus re-released P4G on Steam in 2020 which featured graphical upgrades to be experienced in HD for the first time since its original release in 2012. It’s likely that each game will also receive similar treatment on their respective platform releases.

In other news, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch 1.5.3 includes a free weapon bundle.