‘Persona 5 Scramble’ to be released in the West early next year

The long anticipated Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is seemingly heading over to the West next year.

In a since removed trailer, it was revealed the game will be heading over to the PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, along with a name change as the Western version was shown to be called Persona 5 Strikers. According to the trailer, the game will release on February 23, 2021.

Numerous video game analysts have corroborated the trailer, confirming its existence, including Twitter user Wario64, who is known for having a track record of correct information. After the trailer was removed, Wario64 added: “Trailer is pulled now but I can assure you it’s real”

Trailer is pulled now but I can assure you it's real https://t.co/uMOhqQBgcH — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 4, 2020

Its move to the west also supports reports earlier this year Koei Tecmo was planning a release outside of its initial territories. A survey back in March from series’ creators Atlus asked fans: “How interested would you be in purchasing Persona 5 Scramble if it were to be released in the West?” It indicated at the time that the developer was potentially planning a move over to Western countries.

Persona 5 Strikers will also mark the first Persona title on the Nintendo Switch, following the character Joker being added into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2019.

PC players were also treated to Persona 4 Golden on Steam earlier this year. Initial sales of the game proved positive as publisher Sega later stated it would be “aggressively” looking to port more titles to PC.