‘Persona 5 Tactica’ re-introduces the Phantom Thieves in new trailer

Persona 5 Tactica has re-introduced players to the characters in Persona 5 with the strategy title’s latest trailer.

In Tactica, the Phantom Thieves of Persona 5 are transported into a different dimension where a tyrannical enemy called the Legionnaires oppresses a Medieval European-inspired world. The party will ally with the leader of the Rebel Corps, Erina, to take the Legionnaires down and return home. Check out the trailer below.

Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Makoto, Futaba, and Haru will appear in Persona 5 Tactica. Each of them have a different weapon to offer different tactical opportunities in encounters.

For example, Ryuji uses a shotgun to injure enemies that are positioned together and his persona Captain Kidd deals out Shock damage. Alternatively, Ann has a submachine gun and her persona Carmen inflicts Burn damage to groups of enemies. Also, her Femme Fatale attack sees a bomb delivered to her foes’ feet even if they are in cover.

The trailer often showed Futaba supplying commentary on the battle as it played out. In Persona 5 Tactica, she is never on the field but supports the rest of the fighters with HP and SP restoration abilities from afar.

Makoto hits with her fists and her persona Johanna can knock enemies into new positions with a heavy straight line attack. Haru has a grenade launcher and her persona Milady uses an attack that hypnotises enemies to pull them together for an area of effect attack.

Finally, Yusuke’s assault rifle grants him range and his persona Goemon can either freeze enemies or produce decoys to confuse them.

Persona 5 Tactica will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series XS on November 17.

