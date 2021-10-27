‘Persona’ series composer leaves Atlus to become an indie developer

Persona series composer Shoji Meguro, who’s worked on titles in the series for 25 years, has left Atlus to work as an independent developer.

An announcement video from Meguro was uploaded to the Kodansha Game Creators Lab YouTube channel, with the studio set to support his project. Meguro resigned from Atlus in September of this year, with him adding he has “been developing games during my spare time for about five years now” in the below video.

“I am now able to focus only on that which is something that I’ve always dreamed of,” he added. This doesn’t mean Meguro won’t be making music for some Atlus titles however, as an official statement says the studio will continue to work with him as a freelancer, something which is reiterated by Meguro in the video as well.

Meguro has worked on titles in the Shin Megami Tensei series for Atlus as well, and even some anime and film adaptations of Persona.

“There will be more games and music in the future, so stay tuned,” he added, stating that his current project will be announced at the Indie Live Expo on November 6 this year. Meguro showed what he was working on via Twitter back in August, and it looks to be a third-person shooter with science fiction elements.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise, and Atlus has already announced that it has a year of announcements and festivities planned to celebrate the occasion.

