‘PES 2021’ will be a standalone “season update” rather than a full sequel

This year’s Pro Evolution Soccer, otherwise known as PES 2021, will be an updated version of last year’s title rather than a full-fledged sequel.

Konami has announced that it is paring back the upcoming PES 2021, which it as dubbed a “season update”, as it is focusing its efforts on developing a next-gen instalment in the football series that is expected to arrive in late-2021.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

“The sheer scale of everything we are aiming to achieve for our next-gen debut has made it necessary to pare back our efforts in other areas of development,” Konami noted. “As a result, we have made the decision to launch this year’s PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a ‘season update’.”

PES 2021 will essentially be an upgraded version of PES 2020, featuring a roster update with new club data, similar to FIFA’s Legacy Editions on the Nintendo Switch. However, PES 2021 is not a DLC or content update, but will be standalone game.

The game will be released on September 15 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and will cost £25. The game will also include new UEFA Euro 2020 content, such as an offline tournament, which will be available at launch.

In the post, Konami also revealed that next year’s title is being created with “an updated engine” that will allow for “staggering improvements to all areas of the game”. “Expect more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals, and much much more,” they added.