Peter Molyneux’s next game has a lot in common with ‘Fable’ and ‘Black & White’

Peter Molyneux, creator of Black & White and Fable, has shed light on his next game, saying that it shares much DNA with those classics and features a mechanic that’s “never been seen” before.

In an interview with Game Reactor at at Gamelab in Barcelona, the influential game designer and programmer who’s also known for Dungeon Keeper gave little detail about the untitled game.

“So in days gone by, I would just start telling you about the whole game and the whole game design and why it was going to be the most brilliant game in the world,” Molyneux said. “And people looking at this would then get very annoyed and angry. So I’m not going to do that.”

“I do think, though, we have stumbled on a mechanic that has never been seen in a game before. I feel like we are exploiting that mechanic in a world and an environment which may be familiar to people. And because it is in a familiar environment, it’ll be a lot fresher.

“And a lot of this is very mystical because I’m trying to avoid to tell you what it’s like,” he continued. “But it’s going to be a lot more like a kind of Fable, Black & White, Dungeon Keeper kind of experience.”

This game that is under the wing of British developer 22cans is also aiming for a PC and console release because it “needs the power” of that hardware to support the game’s goals. Legacy, the company’s most recent title, has sold more than £40million in NFTs – and the game isn’t even out yet.

“The only thing I can say is that, firstly, this game is the first game really that I’ve been a coder on since since Black & White. It makes it very special for me. And secondly, it has been evolving and we’ve been exploring ideas about it for almost five years now,” Molyneux added.

In other gaming news, Emile Morel has passed away at the age of 40.

The veteran game designer was the creative director of Beyond Good & Evil 2 and was well known for his work on Rayman Legends, Test Drive Unlimited and Alone In The Dark.