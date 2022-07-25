‘Phasmophobia’ preview details custom difficulty and new asylum location

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has released a development preview prior to its next update, which shows off custom difficulty and a new location, Sunny Meadows.

Described as the “final preview” before the next update, the blog details custom difficulty settings first, after receiving a “tonne of questions” regarding the customisation settings. Every setting will be tied to a reward multiplier, meaning players can recreate Nightmare difficulty with only changing a few settings in order to get the same rewards.

Every multiplier brings an advantage or disadvantage to the investigation, including a slower ghost and faster player offering fewer rewards, or a “speed demon” of a ghost, but sprinting being disabled for the player to reap extra rewards.

Advertisement

Kinetic hasn’t ruled out adding more settings “to push the boundaries even further” but has provided a sneak peek at the available player settings that can be changed, which include starting sanity, sprint recharge time, and a losing items on death toggle.

There will be presets available for players to get to grips with custom difficulties with no manual adjustments required, or the option to start from scratch is available. There will also be a “special challenge with an in-game reward” for players Kinetic deems “brave enough” to complete it with the launch of the update.

Alongside these settings, a new location in the form of Sunny Meadows will be added to the game. Kinetic says in the blog that it will be “crammed full of things to make it feel used, abandoned and messy” including the remains of what used to be beds, bookshelves, rubble and chairs in order to “create more visual diversity”. It should also make chase scenes “more stressful” as players seek to navigate the messy path before being caught by a poltergeist or similar spooky sentient being.

A series of eerily dark screenshots give a preview of the new abandoned asylum location, which will feature several sections “each with their own theme and assets”. A yard and a chapel will be included, to make investigations feel more unique from setting to setting.

Despite being described as “getting closer and closer every day” in a previous development preview, the custom difficulty update does not have a confirmed release date as yet.

Advertisement

In other news, a developer for Naughty Dog has said that The Last Of Us Part 1 will come to PC “very soon” after the PS5 release in September.