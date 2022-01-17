Phil Spencer thinks PlayStation’s rumoured Gamepass is “the right answer”

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has responded to the rumours that PlayStation is working on a service to compete with Xbox Game Pass.

Recent rumours suggest that PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus could be merging into one service. The new offering could be a competitor to Xbox’s Game Pass, which offers a library of games available immediately to subscribers. The rumours coincide with reports of PlayStation Now subscription cards being taken off store shelves.

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has responded to these rumours in a recent interview with IGN, saying “I don’t mean it to sound like we’ve got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things.”

“So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer,” Spencer added.

Spencer continued to say that he believes that PlayStation looking to emulate the Game Pass is not a sign that Xbox did something unexpected, but that it was the way the industry was destined to go.

“I don’t really look at it as validation. I actually, when I’m talking to our teams, I talk about it as an inevitability,” Spencer said. “So for us, we should continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we’re doing might be advantages that we have in the market today, but they’re just based on us going first, not that we’ve created something that no one else can go create.”

