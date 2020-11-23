Physical copies of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ have been leaked

Physical copies of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 appear to have been leaked into the wild ahead of its scheduled December 10 release.

Following three separate delays – even after the game had gone gold in early October – and retracting promises that the game would not be delayed past November 19, it finally seems as through the near seven-year wait for Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be over.

Sharing an image of a sealed copy of the game for PS4, Redditor Justgonnasendit90 claims they held one in their hands while working at Amazon. When asked if they could steal a copy, Justgonnasendit90 replied “Thought about it. But it isn’t worth the risk lol.”

The Redditor also noted that “The game felt pretty heavy. I know it has 2 discs and from what I saw a couple goodies inside the case. I couldn’t get a look at those unfortunately. Also looks like the games is 70gb.”

The image shared by Justgonnasendit90 shows that the PS4 version of the game comes with two Blu-ray discs, as well as stickers, postcards, a world compendium, a game map, as well as extra digital content.

The cover of the game also confirms that players who purchase physical copies of the game on PS4 will be able to get a free next-gen download of the game on their PS5 consoles – with disc drives.

Other images shared by Justgonnasendit90 also suggests that Amazon has begun preparing for the game’s release day, with multiple boxes stacked up against each other.

20 minutes of gameplay have since leaked online via a different user, although the video was quickly removed. With physical copies being readied at retailers, leaks are likely imminent, and players who don’t want to have the game spoiled for them are recommended to stay away from forums sharing leaked footage.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it was announced last week that the game will include a mode for streamers to negate DMCA-related violations. Using the streamer mode option will swap out selected tracks with other DMCA-approved songs.