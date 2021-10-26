Physical copies of ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ on Switch need an add-on download

The Nintendo Switch edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may not be quite so definitive after all, with reports that the physical edition of the collection won’t have all games included on the cartridge.

A listing for the upcoming Rockstar Games three-pack on US retailer Target’s website appears to show the final cover art, which carries a “download required” warning (thanks, VGC). It also says to “see back” for details, although the reverse cover isn’t shown on the store’s site yet.

Curiously, the American Nintendo eShop page for the trilogy lists the game file size as 25.4GB. Under normal circumstances, this should easily fit onto a maximum capacity 32GB Nintendo Switch game card.

It appears the remastered GTA Vice City is the source of the problem though, with the game showing as a separate download even for the digital release. Initially, it shows as only a tiny 119MB, but carries with it a separate message saying that the “estimated system space that will be required to download this game is 6.5GB”.

NME has contacted Rockstar Games for comment on the issue and will update this story accordingly, pending response.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches digitally first on November 11, also coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Physical editions follow on December 7. Individual games from the trilogy will also be coming to Microsoft and Sony’s subscription services, with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to Xbox Game Pass in November, and Grand Theft Auto III coming to the streaming-only PlayStation Now catalogue in December.

