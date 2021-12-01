Physical release of ‘GTA The Trilogy’ has been delayed

Rockstar Games‘ troubled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA Trilogy) has had its physical release delayed.

The GTA Trilogy, which contains remakes of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was released digitally on November 11, with physical editions set to arrive for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on December 7.

However, the studio has now announced that the the release of GTA Trilogy on Microsoft and Sony’s platforms has slipped to December 17, while the Nintendo Switch release now has an undated “early 2022” window.

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed. Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022. Check your local retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021

Advertisement

The nostalgic title has been plagued with problems since its digital release, including warped character models, terrible frame rates, and broken weather effects. Things got so bad that the GTA Trilogy was even briefly being pulled from sale on PC. Rockstar has issued an apology to players, saying “the updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

The company has since issued two major patches for the collection. The first, on November 20, fixed over 60 bugs, while the second, released November 30, addressed more than 100 issues – including an glitch where rain would appear indoors.

With the collection so broken, it’s no surprise Rockstar has taken the decision to push back the physical releases. Fingers crossed, customers who’ve been holding out for a packaged version will get to enjoy a substantially better product for their patience.

In other news, Valve has confirmed that its upcoming handheld gaming PC Steam Deck will not have any exclusive games. It will, however, release the SteamOS that runs the hardware as a separate operating system in future.