‘Pikmin 3 Deluxe’ is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Nintendo has announced a Pikmin 3 port which will be hitting the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The Nintendo Switch version titled Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to release on October 30 and comes with an array of new features. New missions, two player co-op, difficulty modes, and quality of life improvements such as lock-on targeting will also be included. All previous downloadable content will also be available.

Originally released on the Wii U, Pikmin 3 is a real-time strategy game that has players controlling captains as they explore an unknown planet. Venturing across the world, players will recruit creatures known as Pikmins, which can be directed to combat enemies, solve puzzles and build structures.

Accompanying the announcement of Pikmin 3 Deluxe is a brand new trailer which showcases the game in action with gameplay puzzles, combat encounters and exploration of the alien world.

Check out the trailer below:

Nintendo have slowly been feeding fans new information on upcoming titles throughout the year, instead of its usual approach with a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Numerous Nintendo Direct Mini’s have been showcased and the most recent entry announced two new Shin Megami Tensei titles. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne is getting a HD remaster, while Shin Megami Tensei V was also announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Both titles are scheduled to arrive in 2021.

Outside of the Nintendo Direct Mini’s, the company has previously announced games over the past few months without warning, such as the recently released Paper Mario: The Origami King. NME reviewed the titled and described it as “a classic Mario adventure.”