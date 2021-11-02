‘Pikmin Bloom’ releases in Europe including the UK

Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, has announced that the Pikmin Bloom app is now available for all countries in Europe, including the U.K.

The augmented reality game based on the Pikmin series has gradually been releasing across the world since October 27, 2021, starting with Australia and Singapore. Over the next week, it was released in the Americas, the Asia Pacific region, Africa and the Middle East and today (November 2) in Europe.

Let's go for a walk! 🌼 We're happy to announce that Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe!! ★iOS ⇒https://t.co/R3D7Dck0Qi

☆Android ⇒https://t.co/NhIBbaqiNN #PikminBloom #Pikmin pic.twitter.com/m6n26s7GAv — Pikmin Bloom (@PikminBloom) November 2, 2021

Similar to their previous title gameplay for Pikmin Bloom is based around walking while the app is active. As players walk colourful flowers will bloom in their path. In between them, the titular Pikmin will grow and when they are big enough they can be plucked out to join your party.

Just like in the main series games, players can send Pikmin out on missions to collect resources. They can also be used to battle obstacles in their path. The app boasts seven available types of Pikmin from the console games, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

At the end of each day, players are encouraged to recap their walk, look at the number of steps and the photos which they have taken during the day. The app is available for owners of both iOs and Android-based systems.

Niantic has reassured those who have not received the app in their region yet, asking potential players to “Hang tight” promising they’re “getting there soon.”

