‘Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire’ Nintendo Switch port cancelled

Versus Evil has announced that Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire is no longer coming to Nintendo Switch.

In a new Reddit post on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, a user posted a Discord link from February 27 with the publisher’s original announcement, saying that Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire has been cancelled for the console (via Eurogamer).

“Hey there! Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided not to move forward with Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire for the Nintendo Switch,” the post reads.

Versus Evil didn’t elaborate further on why the Switch version has been cancelled, although at the time of writing, an official statement has yet to be released on its social platforms.

The game was originally launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2018 and was announced for Switch the same year. Besides the news that the game is no longer arriving on the console, there hasn’t been much information shared about the game’s development over the past few years, with Obsidian Entertainment staying quiet on its part.

In 2019, Obsidian revealed that it would be bringing the original Pillars Of Eternity to Switch, but the publisher confirmed last year that it will no longer be releasing further updates for that version.

Deadfire is an RPG and sequel to the award-winning Pillars Of Eternity which launched in 2015. The game follows the player pursuing a rogue god over land and sea, with ship voyage mechanics, classic D&D gameplay and party-building with seven customisable companions.

