‘Pillars Of Eternity 2’ dev sings Dolly Parton track in tribute to player

Obsidian Entertainment studio design director Josh Sawyer has made good on a promise to sing Dolly Parton if a Pillars of Eternity 2 player completed a certain challenge.

READ MORE: The lost art of the video game manual

As reported by PC Gamer, the “final God challenge” was added to Pillars Of Eternity 2 in 2019, and was so difficult to complete that Obsidian promised to engrave the names of the first 12 players to complete it on a plaque in the studio’s office.

Now, the last of the 12 players has completed it, but this wasn’t before Sawyer upped the ante, saying that if the person to be 12th did it without using the Priest of Skaen or Blood Mage subclasses (which were seemingly the best for the challenge), that he would sing ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Dolly Parton.

Advertisement

Well, it’s been done, and you can watch Sawyer get those pipes working below.

“As promised,” begins the video description, “studio design director, Josh Sawyer, is here to sing his rendition of the great Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit, “I Will Always Love You.” This tribute is in honor of Riccardo “Pale Shelter” Novello being the twelfth person to complete Deadfire’s The Ultimate challenge, and for doing so with the unprecedented multi-class build of Troubadour Chanter/Psion Cipher.”

As also noted by PC Gamer, this isn’t even Sawyer’s first go at singing either, as he ended up with credits on Fallout: New Vegas. “It wasn’t my first choice to sing songs for use in New Vegas. We just had an emergency situation where the resolution of Talent Pool needed songs and we had very few options. I expected very few people to ever hear them.”

In other news, Dr Disrespect has said Halo Infinite should replace the Strongholds game mode “with something creative”. His solution? Search and Destroy, from Call Of Duty.