Pineapple topping on pizza is illegal in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Users have found an easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 that reveals a strange part of the dystopias lore: pineapple on pizza is illegal.

A user on Reddit originally found the detail when scanning an in-game character. The information screen lists their name, affiliation, various gameplay abilities they might have, and what crimes they are currently wanted for.

The gang member that had been scanned was listed as being wanted for “illegal use of pineapple or pineapple-adjacent products” and goes on to mention a “Pizza Desecration Act.”

The post has since gone viral, with the official KFC Gaming account also tweeting it to their audience.

Cyberpunk might not have got everything right but at least they made pineapple on pizza illegal pic.twitter.com/aEedpZH144 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 14, 2020

This isn’t the first Easter Egg that has been discovered in CD Projekt Red’s sprawling RPG. A handful of references included including a nod to a fan favourite scene from The Office, and an in-game cameo for Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest releases of the year, having already made back its production costs through pre-orders alone.

Despite this, the game was released in a state that many are unhappy with, especially on last-generation consoles.

In response, CD Projekt Red have apologised to console players, saying: “We would like to apologise for not showing you the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered, and in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.”

The apology encourages players to attempt to refund the game through their point of purchase, but also advised people to contact them via email.

According to their post, the inbox will remain open until December 21.