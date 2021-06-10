‘Planet of Lana’ receives first trailer and release date

A new puzzle adventure game, Planet of Lana, has received its first trailer, alongside news that it’ll be coming out next year with a 2022 release date during the Summer Game Fest.

Planet of Lana is coming from Swedish indie game studio Wishfully Studios, and is the company’s first game since it was founded in 2018. It’s also being published by Thunderful Publishing, best known for publishing Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

The website and Steam page, launched alongside the announcement, reveal a little more about the game:

“A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature and animal has now become something else entirely. The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet –and the journey to keep it that way.”

Planet of Lana is a “cinematic puzzle adventure” and will allow you to build friendships and explore the brightly coloured world with a companion.

Planet of Lana will be launching in 2022 on both Xbox and PC. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.