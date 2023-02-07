‘Planet Of Lana’ shares footage of gorgeous platformer in action

During the ID@Xbox showcase, developer Wishfully shared a new look at two levels from upcoming adventure game Planet Of Lana.

While Planet Of Lana didn’t get a new release date beyond spring 2023, Wishfully did reveal a fresh look at the game in action.

The new footage takes place on the planet of Novo, and follows protagonist Lana and her companion Mui through a swamp. The level tasks players with platforming their way across the swamp and solving puzzles to help Mui, who is afraid of water, reach the other side safely. Mui’s own set of abilities also come into play, as the creature is able to hypnotise the swamp’s tentacled inhabitants and reach locations that Lana cannot.

The next level showcased was set within the overgrown crash site of a spaceship. While it keeps Planet Of Lana‘s hand-painted art style, it’s much more industrial in nature and the ship slowly returns to life as Lana explores further.

Both levels also offered a sneak peek at composer Takeshi Furukawa’s score for the game. Furukawa’s prior gaming credits include 2016 action-adventure The Last Guardian, which was BAFTA-nominated for its music.

Speaking to press, creative director Adam Stjärnljus revealed that Studio Ghibli‘s 2001 film Spirited Away served as a “guiding star” for Planet Of Lana, which he describes as feeling fun and quirky despite exploring a serious theme.

Though a specific date is yet to be confirmed, Planet Of Lana will launch as a day-one Xbox Game Pass title for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

As for what fans can expect, Planet Of Lana‘s Steam page describes “a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet – and the journey to keep it that way.”

