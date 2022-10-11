Platinum can “build an even stronger relationship” with Nintendo after hiring veteran

PlatinumGames‘ boss has discussed how the hiring of a Nintendo veteran can “build an even stronger relationship” between the two companies.

Takao Yamane is PlatinumGames’ new chief business officer having worked at Nintendo for over 20 years, and Platinum CEO Atsushi Inaba sees it as an opportunity for even greater collaboration in the future.

Speaking to VGC, Inaba said: “Well obviously, Yamane didn’t leave Nintendo on bad terms at all and this partnership that we have with Nintendo is very important to us right now and will be moving forward.

“I think with Yamane-san joining us here, PlatinumGames can definitely build an even stronger relationship with Nintendo moving forward. That can only be a positive thing for PlatinumGames.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Inaba revealed that PlatinumGames is still interested in working on live service games in the future, despite the recent failure of their short-lived title Babylon’s Fall.

Inaba told VGC that the developer is “extremely sorry” for the disappointment caused by Babylon’s Fall, which saw its servers taken offline for good just one week before the game’s first anniversary.

Despite the game’s poor performance, Inaba told VGC that it hasn’t changed its plans at all in regard to live service titles, saying that PlatinumGames has learned from the experience, and that “live service games are definitely something we do want to do and put our effort in moving forward,” said Inaba.

Inaba also hinted that PlatinumGames would not be sharing the workload on any future live service titles, as they did on Babylon’s Fall with Square Enix.