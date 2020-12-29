Platinum Games provides update on ‘Bayonetta 3’ and ‘Project G.G.’

Bayonetta 3 development is still “going great” according to the lead developer.

Three years after its original announcement, PlatinumGames have shared an update on the progress of the long awaited sequel.

Japanese publication Famitsu posted a group of end of year interviews with a series of Japanese developers including Atlus, Square Enix, Sega and Mistwalker. News site Gematsu obtained the information and translated all of the excerpts.

Amongst the people interviewed was PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya, who responded to concerns about Bayonetta 3’s development.

He said “many people are worried about Bayonetta 3 considering there hasn’t been any new information since its announcement, but verifications of new systems have been going great and development is going very well” and also urged people to “please wait with peace of mind.”

Kamiya also wanted to let people know that development on Platinum’s mystery title Project G.G had “finally started moving”. Project G.G. (a working title) is the first game that the developer has made where they are in full creative control.

In the past they have worked with bigger developers such as Sega on Bayonetta, and Nintendo on The Wonderful 101. So far very little is known about the game beyond the mysterious trailer that was released earlier in 2020, which features an individual transforming into a giant to fight a monster, in the vein of Japanese Tonkusatsu and Kaiju films.

This news comes after an earlier update in July which confirmed that Babylon’s Fall, their collaboration with Square Enix, was on track for development.

In the announcement, it was highlighted that they initially intended to reveal more about the game, but that staff were working safely from home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.