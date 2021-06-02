PlatinumGames’ ‘Babylon’s Fall’ appears on SteamDB with beta listing

PlatinumGames may be planning to hold a closed beta for its upcoming action game Babylon’s Fall.

First teased at Square Enix’s E3 press conference in 2018, little has been seen of the title apart from its first full trailer in December 2019.

As reported in VGC, a closed beta listing for Babylon’s Fall was uploaded to SteamDB yesterday (June 1).

The timing could indicate that Square Enix will make an announcement regarding the title and a potential beta at E3 next week. The publisher joins Sega, Bandai Namco and other companies who have confirmed an appearance at the virtual showcase.

Not sure if legit, but "BABYLON'S FALL (Closed Beta Test)" just popped up on SteamDB: https://t.co/QO6PLKOiWl pic.twitter.com/q6wZ5K3c0K — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 2, 2021

Last year, PlatinumGames reassured fans that Babylon’s Fall was still in development, saying that it was “continuing to progress well” although no new gameplay footage was provided.

The Osaka-based studio has other highly anticipated and long-in-development titles too, also providing an update on Bayonetta 3 and the newly announced Project G.G.

The studio’s most recent release was World of Demons, an action game originally designed as a free-to-play mobile title, which was changed into an exclusive game for Apple Arcade.

There has already been speculation on what Square Enix could reveal at E3. Last month, it was reported that the publisher was working with Team Ninja on an unannounced Final Fantasy spin-off.

Allegedly called Final Fantasy Origin, the game would be based on the first Final Fantasy title playing similarly to the Nioh series.

Recently, the company celebrated the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest with an anniversary stream. New titles announced during the stream included Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, and Dragon Quest Treasures.