PlatinumGames CEO wants to create “larger” games

Atsushi Inaba, CEO at PlatinumGames, has said in a new interview that he wants to create games that “can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.”

In the interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC), the recently promoted CEO discussed the direction he would like to see the company move in. Inaba specifically addressed the studio’s upcoming Project GG.

“Project GG is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.”

Inaba continued, saying, “Of course, we would like to cherish and create small but brilliantly conceived games such as Sol Cresta, and games in which you can enjoy the process of clearing the game by going through one-off, well-designed stages, such as Bayonetta.”

However, Inaba expects the change in design ethos to affect all future PlatinumGames titles. “The projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Inaba recently became the president of PlatinumGames as Kenichi Sato stepped down. Hideki Kamiya has since taken over the vice president position from Inaba and is the designer being Devil May Cry and Bayonetta.

