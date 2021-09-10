PlatinumGames wants to show ‘Bayonetta 3’ but says “it’s not our decision”

PlatinumGames has assured fans that “there’s no need to worry” about Bayonetta 3, although it still can’t confirm an official reveal.

Back in January, PlatinumGames founders Hideki Kamiya and Atushi Inaba promised updates on Bayonetta 3‘s progress later this year, while Nintendo confirmed that the game “still exists”.

But with three months of 2021 left to go, the developers said in an interview with VGC that “it’s not our decision what to say and when to say it,” in regards to a reveal, indicating that this ultimately rests with Nintendo as the publisher.

“It was more of a not definitely ‘something will come out this year’, but if there is a year, then something should happen, right?” said Kamiya. “If you remember last time, I said that even though everyone was asking about Bayonetta 3, maybe you should tell everyone to forget about it for a while.”

Inaba added: “There’s no need to worry. Don’t worry about it at this time. Everything’s OK.”

It was recently reported that a Nintendo Direct would be taking place this month – and there has been a presentation of some form in the past five Septembers – so it could be that Bayonetta 3 finally gets shown, almost four years since it was first announced.

“As much as everyone is clamouring to see it, we are really, really waiting to release it too,” Kamiya continued. “Everyone who is working on the project is of course very proud of what we’re doing and wants everyone to see what we’re doing.”

PlatinumGames is also busy with other projects, having previously announced mystery title Project G.G. (working title) last year, while it is also developing Babylon’s Fall for Square Enix, which re-emerged with a new trailer and plans for a forthcoming beta.

Its next release is Sol Cresta, an arcade retro shooter, which was originally announced as an April Fools joke in 2020.

In the meantime, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream yesterday (September 9) announced Project Eve, an action game that does feel similar to Bayonetta, with a female protagonist that has fast, acrobatic movement and melee-focused combat.

Elsewhere, reports from a French retail leaker claims that the Nintendo Switch could be getting a price drop ahead of the launch of the Switch OLED model.