Play ‘Dirt 5’ and ‘NBA 2K21’ for free this weekend on Steam

Codemasters’ racing title Dirt 5 and 2K Sports’ basketball game NBA 2K21 are both free to play this weekend on Steam.

Dirt 5 is an amalgam of off-road racing. It features a career, mode, split-screen and online multiplayer, a livery and wrap editor, and additional ways to customise each ride.

Players zip around a variety of different tracks in global locations. In addition to rough terrain, drivers also have to concern themselves with inclement weather. Rain, snow, ice, and gravel impede racers’ progress. There’s a wide selection of vehicles up to the task, however, including both cars and trucks.

Currently, the game is on sale for 50 per cent off its normal price. Both the standard and Year One editions are included in the sale.

NBA 2K21 is the latest release in a long line of basketball titles. As per usual, it offers online and local multiplayer, a career mode, community features, and plenty of players to choose from. The MyTEAM option lets players create their own team comprised of legendary players, and there are of course dozens of courts to play on as well.

NBA 2K21 is on sale too, for 67 per cent off its normal price. The Mamba Edition is 33 per cent off as well.

Both Dirt 5 and NBA 2K21 will be available for the next three days, after which time they’ll go back to their sale price for a limited time.

Previously, EA officially completed its $1.2billion acquisition of developer Codemasters, which created Dirt 5, in mid-February. EA has since announced it will release new racing games every year following the acquisition, though Codemasters’ operations will remain largely unchanged. With EA’s franchises like Need for Speed and Burnout under its belt, it’s possible Codemasters could contribute to a new instalment in one of those series in the future.