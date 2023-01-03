Playable build for cancelled ‘Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded’ appears online

A playable build of Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded has appeared online, over a decade after the remake was put on hold and ultimately cancelled.

Titled “test-version 0.001”, the build of Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded included a handful of original maps like Hollywood Holocaust as well as giving players the chance to play multiplayer tournaments with bots.

As reported by PC Gamer, leaker group x0r_jmp is also responsible for sharing a version of Duke Nukem Forever last May and in recent weeks, leaked cancelled 2D platformer Duke Nukem 4Ever, a prototype of hunting-based shooter Duke Nukem: Endangered Species as well as a pitch for an unmade Duke movie.

Advertisement

In a New Year’s message, the group wrote: ​​”It was a productive month for us, pushing out multiple releases in a row. Hopefully our efforts have made for an exciting December.”

“We have several new releases lined up for 2023, so watch this space for updates!”

At this rate, I'm not even convinced this will be the last Duke Nukem leak of the year https://t.co/aOnFZbJkF0 — Cooler Reviews (@ReviewsCooler) January 1, 2023

In 2010, Interceptor Entertainment announced it was working on a remake of Duke Nukem 3D. The fan-led project was soon given the blessing of Gearbox Software, who acquired the rights to the series in 2009.

However the following year, Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded was put on hold after the eventual release of Duke Nukem Forever. “Gearbox Software, told us that Duke Reloaded, had been getting too much attention from the press and the fans,” wrote project lead Frederik Schreiber in a 2012 blog post. “We were required to pull all media related to Reloaded, from our website and Facebook. We were also told not to talk about it anymore.”

Interceptor Entertainment was told it could still work on Reloaded by Gearbox, but the studio couldn’t tell them if it would “allow the game to be released.”

Advertisement

“I have to put the project on hold, until you can give us a definite answer,” replied Schreiber.

I definitely enjoyed exploring through the Duke Nukem 3D Reloaded leak on New Years Eve!#alwaysbetonduke pic.twitter.com/7opf9YuNIK — Manny Calavera (@MannyCalavera12) January 1, 2023

Last summer, the original co-founders of 3D Realms (the studio behind Duke Nukem and Prey) had a very public clash about the downfall of the studio, which was sold to Interceptor Entertainment in 2014.

“While our games like Max Payne and Prey were keeping the company afloat, Duke Nukem Forever was a constant money pit for the company and eventually killed the original 3D Realms,” wrote Scott Miller.

“Scott’s a clueless narcissist whose actions are what led to the Gearbox suits/friction that led to us losing 3D Realms & the Duke Nukem IP,” replied George Broussard. “Mind blowing the nonsense he spews.”

In other news, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has promised 2023 will be one of “major evolution and transformation” as the company continues to focus on blockchain entertainment.