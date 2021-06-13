PlayDead alumni reveal third trailer of new title ‘Somerville’

Somerville has today received its third teaser trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase today (June 13).

The upcoming game is being created by Jumpship, which was founded by multiple developers who worked on the creation of PlayDead games Limbo and Inside, including former PlayDead co-founder Dino Patti.

Tellingly, another employer that has jumped ship to work on Somerville is animator Chris Olsen, who was a key part of the recognisable animation style behind both of PlayDead’s games, and ensures that Somerville captures some of the PlayDead magic, even if it’s not actually from that studio. The game will also feature the same style of play with 2D side scrolling and puzzle-solving.

Jumpship has shared some words on the upcoming release over on the Somerville website:

“In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict.

“Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience set across a vivid rural landscape. Navigate your way through the perilous terrain ahead of you to unravel the mysteries of Earth’s visitors.”

Somerville is planned for a 2022 release date and joins multiple upcoming games that will launch as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

In other news, Slime Rancher 2 was also announced during E3. Developer Monomi Park announced the sequel to its hit 2017 game which will see the return of Beatrix LeBeau, catching new slimes on the Far, Far Range.

The game will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.