Players call for Roze skin to be removed from ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

Call of Duty: Warzone players are unhappy with the Rook skin for the operator Roze, with some calling for the skin to be removed from the game.

The skin in question is entirely black, with no reflective surfaces to catch the light or obvious details that help the skin stand out.

A clip on the Call of Duty: Warzone Reddit page illustrates how difficult it is to see operators with the skin when they are in dark surroundings. The player is able to hide in a corner and take out a group of operators without issue.

The skin came under scrutiny again after Reddit user caribou_drew posted an image of one squad that was involved in the recent Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament.

The image shows all of the operators using the Rook skin, with Caribou saying he wished the developers “would take this skin out of the game”.

On Twitter, Warzone content creator Mr Pro Westie posted a picture of his morning walk near a wooded area, before later retweeting it saying that there were “67 Roze skins hiding in the trees.”

Can confirm there were 14 cheaters and 67 Roze skins hiding in the trees. https://t.co/3z2ObI4C2b — Westie (@MrProWestie) January 22, 2021

The use of Roze’s Rook skins in the Twitch Rivals tournament wasn’t the only issue with the Tournament. The event, which had a prize pool of £180,000, was the centre of a cheating controversy, with one team getting disqualified after many accusations.

Back in October 2020, Activision banned 20,000 accounts for using the cheat program EngineOwning, which was the latest of a number of similar ban waves that had been taking place since last April.