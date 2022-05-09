Players spent over £810,000 on ‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ last year

Activision has revealed its Call Of Duty mobile game is becoming as popular as the PC and console versions of the game, with players spending over £810,000 last year.

The news comes via the company’s recent annual report which revealed Call Of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 650 million times.

“We continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile,” said a statement. “Call Of Duty: Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1 billion (£810,000).”

“Over 650 million people have downloaded Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing COD on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021. This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC.”

Talking about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Warzone mobile title, Activision said: “We are building a sizeable and talented internal development team that is working on a mobile version of Warzone that we expect will help take the Call Of Duty franchise to new heights.”

Earlier this year, the company confirmed the title after much speculation.

“Join us in building Call Of Duty: Warzone” read the recruitment drive before going on to explain that Activision is “creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call Of Duty: Warzone to players on the go.”

The company went on to say that “this large-scale, multiplayer experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

