Players who bought ‘Call of Duty’ crossbow early will get refunds, Treyarch confirm

Treyarch has refunded Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players who purchased a new crossbow that was released early, and promises to let players keep progress made towards unlocks.

On March 18, a bundle went up for sale that included a blueprint for the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow. The bundle was priced at 12000 CoD Points in the Warzone store, which is around £10.

The weapon had not been mentioned in any patch notes, and was not usable in Warzone. Players quickly discovered that the weapon was available in Black Ops Cold War, as a base version of the weapon was available for unlock via a challenge.

Players worked towards unlocking the crossbow and then earning camo skins for it, before Activision pulled the crossbow.

A tweet from the publisher said: “An issue with the R1 Shadowhunter weapon appearing earlier than planned in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been resolved.”

Refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the Store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 18, 2021

The tweet promised that players would receive refunds for the bundle, but fans were upset that they would lose the progress they had worked for.

In a Reddit thread of players reacting to the issue, user Cybranwarrior22 wrote: “Yo what the hell…I was just grinding for the past couple of hours to get this damn thing and they just go “whoops, our bad it was too early”.”

Following community feedback Treyarch updated their public facing Trello board, and confirmed that Unlock progress for players who had earned the crossbow would be set at 14/15 matches completed.

Players who had managed to earn the crossbow and unlock any camo will retain all of their camo progress when the update us live.