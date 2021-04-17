PlayStation 5 becomes the fastest selling console in US history

The PlayStation 5 has become the fastest selling in US history, despite ongoing stock issues.

Sony‘s latest console has become the fastest-selling ever in US history, in unit and dollar sales, after five months on the market. Overall, Consumer spending across video games hardware has is 18 per cent higher than the same time last year.

The news comes from Mat Piscatella, the executive director market research group the NPD, who took to twitter with the details.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

The Nintendo Switch is also performing admirably too, becoming the best-selling hardware platform during March. Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise was also the number one selling title on Switch, and the second best selling title of the year follow Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

These statistics follow confirmation by the UK Monthly Boxed Chart that the PS5 was also the best-selling console in the UK for the second month in a row. The sales of the console put it ahead of the Xbox Series X and Series S, despite stock shortages

On April 14, Sony rolled out the first software system update for the PS5, which allowed users to transfer installed games to external hard drives, as well as adding a whole host of improvements to trophies, SharePlay and more.

There have also been rumours of a Sony version of the Xbox Game Pass subscription model in the works, according to David Jaffe, known for Twisted Metal and God of War.

In November 2020, it was reported that Sony might be working on PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass. This was according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who was asked in an interview about how the company will respond to Microsoft’s popular subscription service.