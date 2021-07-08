PlayStation 5 latest software update improves system performance

Sony has released a brand new PlayStation 5 software update which improves system performance, but that’s about it.

Version 21.01-03.21.00, which is currently available to install, only makes improvements to the PS5’s system however the patch notes don’t detail anything else.

According to the console’s download details, there’s nothing more to add there, either.

The previous PlayStation 5 update, which released in June, also made changes to the DualSense wireless controller and improved performance and stability.

Version 21.01-03.20.00 fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled, along with a solved issue where games that players have hidden on their PS4 were not hidden on their PS5.

In April, Sony released version 21.01-03.00.00 which was the biggest update since the next-generation console launched, adding a catalogue of accessibility features and game library settings.

Sony recently revealed two new colours for the PS5 DualSense wireless controller – Cosmic Red and Midnight Black – the first new variations of the next-gen controller since the PS5 launched in November last year. Both controllers are now available to purchase.

Sony has announced its next State of Play livestream will air tonight and will be showing off approximately 30 minutes of indie and third-party updates, as well as extended gameplay footage of Arkane Studios‘ upcoming Deathloop.

Here’s when and where to watch Sony’s July 2021 State of Play livestream tonight.

In other news, Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village has officially shipped over 4.5 million units since launching in May.