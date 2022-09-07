PS5 launches 1440p monitor support alongside new social features

Sony has finally rolled out 1440p monitor support for the PlayStation 5 in a new update that went live earlier today (September 7).

In a blog post announcing the news, Sony explained that “if the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.”

The feature was first announced back in July, and has been in beta testing ever since.

Also coming to the PS5 is the ability to sort your library of games into gamelists “which makes organising your games even easier,” says Sony. “You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist.” One title is able to be added to multiple lists.

New PS5 system software features are rolling out globally today: ➡️ 1440p HDMI video output

➡️ Gamelists

➡️ New PS5 UX enhancements and social features Get the full scoop at PS Blog: https://t.co/So3YORZuX4 pic.twitter.com/kB2N4KbpDY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2022

Playstation 5 players can now also request party members share their screen so you can watch their game in action. A new notification has also been introduced, making it possible to join a party member’s existing game if you’re able to, with just one click.

UK and US users can now search for content on YouTube through voice command. “From anywhere on the PlayStation 5, including during gameplay, you can say ‘Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.’ The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown,” says Sony’s news post.

The announcement also teases some future updates to the PS app, with players soon able to request screen share and remotely start a “PS Remote Play session directly from PS App on iOS and Android devices.” These updates are set to launch “later this month”.

In other news, the latest update for Xbox Series X|S consoles has introduced a new noise suppression feature, which automatically removes unwanted background noise from party chat.