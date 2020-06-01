The PlayStation 5 reveal event which was set to take place this Thursday has been delayed indefinitely due to protests arising from George Floyd’s death.

The official PlayStation Twitter page announced this news today with a short statement revealing the reasons why. There is no announcement of a new date.

Advertisement

The statement has PlayStation declaring that they “do not feel that right now is a time for celebration” and “want to stand back to allow more important voices to be heard”.

This comes in the wake of many other companies coming forward about the fallout over George Floyd’s death, with EA today delaying their Madden NFL 21 celebration due to the events taking place.

The event was set to be just over an hour long and showcase what Sony had in store for the next-generation of consoles, labelling it in their official blog post as “a look at the future of gaming”. The blog has since been updated with the same message on Twitter.

This time the focus was set to look specifically at games, as an earlier presentation this year highlighted technical aspects such as the consoles specifications entitled “The Road to PS5”.

There is no new date set for the upcoming presentation as unrest mounts over the death of George Floyd, with multiple protests taking place.

Advertisement

With E3 cancelled this year, many developers are hosting their own digital showcases to reveal their upcoming slate of games. Such events as the Guerrilla Collective and EA Play are set to take place this month. As of now, they have not postponed their events.