PlayStation 5 easily outsells Xbox Series X in Japan

Sony has retained its dominance in the Japanese console market, with sales of its newly released PlayStation 5 handily beating the Xbox Series X.

According to a report from Famitsu, the PS5 moved a total of 118,000 units in its first four days of sales; a majority of those were the standard console that features a disc drive. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and S only sold roughly 21,000 units in its first six days.

However, the PS5’s sales figures pale in comparison to that of the PlayStation 4, which sold 322,000 units at launch in Japan back in 2014.

The Xbox Series X|S also debuted with lower sales than their predecessor, the Xbox One, which moved 24,000 units in its launch.

The muted sales at launch for both systems in Japan are likely because of their limited supply, in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart previously said that he expects the supply shortage for its systems to continue until at least the second quarter of 2021. There is currently no word from Sony on when it expects stock of the PS5 to meet demand.

Famitsu’s report also revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently the best-selling PS5 game in Japan, with 18,640 copies sold. It narrowly beat the Demon’s Souls remake, which sold 18,607 copies.

The Xbox Series X and S had a considerably better launch in the UK. The consoles sold a combined 155,000 units in its first two days of sales, besting the Xbox One, which sold 150,000 when it was released in 2013.

Numbers for PS5 sales in the UK have yet to be released, as the console only launched yesterday (November 19). The system was first launched in select territories, such as North America and Oceania, on November 12.