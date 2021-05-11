PlayStation 5 shortages will reportedly continue until next year

Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PlayStation 5 console shortages will continue until next year.

According to Bloomberg, during an analyst briefing in late April, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said he doesn’t think demand for the PlayStation 5 is “calming down this year”.

“Even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” he said.

During the reporting of the financial results, Sony said it also sold 7.8 million consoles through March 31, and it’s “aiming to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year”.

Sony also told analysts that it’s been challenging keeping up with strong demand for the PS5 since its launch in November last year.

Since then, there have been shortages of the next-generation console, not only because of high demand but due to prevalent “scalping” by online buyers.

In January, UK retailer GAME promised to introduce measures against scalpers as the PlayStation 5 has been increasingly difficult to purchase.

It said: “We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.”

Elsewhere, a PS5 redesign is reportedly set to go into production in 2022.

This is according to Taiwanese business outlet DigiTimes, which cited industry sources, that semiconductor manufacturer TSMC has plans to produce a redesigned version of the PS5.

The report also noted that the reworked console will feature a “new semi-customised” 6nm CPU from AMD as the current 5nm chip is supposedly too expensive, per Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto.

The DigiTimes also claimed that the redesigned PS5 would deliver more power than the current version and that the change would only be to the internal components. The exterior of the PS5, however, will reportedly remain the same.