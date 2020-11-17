PlayStation 5 will be in stock on Amazon EU on launch day

Gamers in the European region who were unable to pre-order the PS5 may still be able to get their hand on the console when it launches on November 19.

Amazon EU has confirmed that “limited” stock of the next-gen system will be available on the EU launch day (November 19). The retail giant recently sent out a wave of emails to customers in the UK, Italy and Spain, notifying them that the PS5 “will be available for order again” through its website on November 19 from 12pm GMT onwards.

“We will make every effort to deliver all orders as soon as possible,” Amazon noted in its email. “If you order, we will email you with an estimated delivery date. However, this may be subject to change.”

Check out a screenshot of the email below.

Like prior pre-orders, the limited stock is expected to sell out quickly, so gamers in the region are recommended to have all of their checkout information on standby for a smooth ordering process.

Despite the low stocks for the PS5 – as well as its rival systems, the Xbox Series X and S – console, gamers are strongly urged to refrain from dealing with scalpers, who have already started to flood eBay and other digital storefronts with exorbitant resale prices. Some scalpers are currently reselling the systems for over US$5,000, going all the way up to $20,000 for immediate sale and shipping.

The PlayStation 5 is now available in USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada and Mexico. The console will arrive in the rest of the world, including the UK, on November 19.