PlayStation acquires support studio Valkyrie Entertainment

PlayStation parent company Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired support studio Valkyrie Entertainment, making this the fifth acquisition they have made this year.

Valkyrie Entertainment is best known for having supported development on titles such as Halo Infinite, God of War and the upcoming sequel, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

On his personal Twitter, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said of the acquisition, “Today we announce Valkyrie Entertainment will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises.”

Advertisement

SIE made a number of other big acquisitions earlier this year. In June they acquired Housemarque, developer of Returnal, former WipEout developers Firesprite, and Bluepoint, the developer best known for the Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls remakes.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

Hulst also has not ruled out further acquisitions. In October he told IGN, “We are open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house, but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences.”

Hulst also spoke about wanting to provide a diverse range of games to the PlayStation audience. He also said that they are, “not buying teams to just be bigger. We’re only buying teams because we feel that together, we’re going to make something that is going to be even better than if we did it separate from one another.”

More recently, a report from Bloomberg stated that PlayStation might be moving to make a rival to Xbox’s Game Pass. The project is currently called “Spartacus”, and is expected to launch Spring 2022.

Advertisement

In other news, the creator of Silent Hill’s new studio Bokeh Game Studio revealed their first game at The Game Awards, Slitterhead.