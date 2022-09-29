PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games

PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October.

This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.

Superhot, from developer Superhot Team, is a first-person shooter with a unique twist – time only moves when you do. There’s no enormous health bars on hand – if you get shot, you’re dead. The game therefore challenges players to take down a room of enemies as quickly (and stylishly) as they can, without taking any damage themselves.

Advertisement

Injustice 2 meanwhile is a fighting game from Mortal Kombat creators NetherRealm Studios, who are returning for its take on the DC Universe. As a sequel to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us, players can pit DC heroes and villains against each other, as they follow a storyline that follows Batman as he attempts to restore society after the fall of Superman’s evil regime.

Last up this month is Hot Wheels Unleashed, published and developed by Milestone. Based on Mattel’s Hot Wheels toyline, this 2021 title puts players behind the wheels of up to 66 different Hot Wheels cars, which can be raced in local split-screen multiplayer, or against up to 12 players online. For those with a creative streak, the game also features a track editor, alongside a career mode and time trial mode.

With these new titles hitting PS Plus, that of course means September’s lineup will soon be unavailable (without buying them, anyway). Subscribers have until October 4 to download Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem, if they haven’t already.

In other gaming news, Warzone is bringing back its “greatest hits” in its final major update.