PlayStation cancels planned limited-edition McDonald’s PS5 controller

PlayStation has pulled the plug on a planned limited-edition McDonald’s themed DualSense PS5 controller.

McDonald’s designed the controller as part of a wider celebration of the company’s first restaurant opening in Australia 50 years ago. The fast food giant had planned to work with Twitch streamers in the country to give away a limited run of the controllers during the first week of August.

McDonald’s PS5 Dualsense controller removed the original two-tone design motif, in favour of the iconic red, yellow and white the company is known for. The touchpad featured the McDonald’s symbol, with a pack of fries on one handle and a burger on the others.

McDonald’s will still push forward with the celebrations, offering 50th birthday hoodies and 50 channel subscriptions for Twitch streamers to hand out to viewers. It had intended to start the celebrations today, but postponed the week-long event.

Press Start confirmed the controller would no longer be a prize yesterday (July 31) with an official statement from McDonald’s: “Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

There are currently three DualSense PS5 controller designs available, the standard white and black, an all black controller and also the cosmic red controller, which is red and black. The PS5 console is still only available in white and black, although there are already third-party wraps which allow players to change console colours.

