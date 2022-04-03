PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says more studio acquisitions are planned

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has discussed the new PlayStation Plus tiers and further studio acquisitions.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2022

This comes from his guest spot on the latest Official PlayStation Podcast. After the recent announcement of an overhaul to PlayStation Plus subscriptions, Ryan spoke about recent and future acquisitions.

“We’re in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years. The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they’ve been making, that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation,” Ryan said (via VGC).

Advertisement

Ryan continued: “We’re growing our studios organically, and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie, and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success.”

PlayStation’s recent acquisitions include Destiny 2 developer Bungie, Bluepoint Games, creator of Returnal Housemarque, Nixxes Software and Firesprite.

PlayStation’s Plus service revamp includes a subscription tier that offers a Game Pass-like library of titles that can be downloaded and played at any time. However, PlayStation has announced that it will not be including day one releases as its competitor does.

“The games that we make are getting bigger; they’re getting better, they’re getting more beautiful, they’re getting richer, the narrative is getting stronger. This is really great and gamers tell us this is what they really want from PlayStation,” continued Ryan on the podcast.

“Now, I have to say, putting these games into a subscription service immediately upon their release would break this virtuous circle, and we wouldn’t be able to invest in the way that we’re currently able to. So we’re not doing it. We’re going to stick to the approach that we have and has served us well under many years now.”

Advertisement

In other news, author Brandon Sanderson has said that he has received a package from Bandai Namco, suggesting the publisher is interested in collaborating with him on an upcoming FromSoftware title.