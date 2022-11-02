PlayStation confirms 2023 release date for the PSVR2

PlayStation has confirmed that the PSVR2 will launch early next year, with pre-orders going live in a few weeks.

The PlayStation VR2 will launch February 22, 2023, according to an announcement from Sony.

The PSVR2 will have a recommended retail price of £529.99 and come with the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. Check out the specifications here.

Advertisement

Sony is also offering a Horizon: Call Of The Mountain bundle, which features the PSVR2 headset, the Sense controllers, stereo headphones and a voucher to download Horizon: Call Of The Mountain on the PlayStation store. The RRP is £569.99.

PlayStation VR2 launches February 22, 2023, with pre-orders starting November 15. Details at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/K5h5YjRlxj pic.twitter.com/e97fVvHvZx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 2, 2022

It’s also been confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller, will launch the same day priced at £39.99.

According to Sony, during the “initial launch phase” of the PS VR2, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will only be able to pre-order the headset through PlayStation’s online store, with consoles shipping “throughout the week of launch. In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers.”

Pre-orders for the PSVR2 will begin on November 15, while pre-order details for Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and other standalone games will be revealed later this month.

Sony has also announced 11 more games currently being developed for the PSVR2, to go alongside previously confirmed titles like Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and Resident Evil Village.

Advertisement

“It’s exciting to see how game developers are taking advantage of the PSVR2’s headset features to design the next generation of VR games,” said Sony. “We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch, and we can’t wait for February when PSVR2 launches so players can give it a try. We’ll have more details on our launch game lineup in the future, so stay tuned.”

However, it has been confirmed that the latest virtual reality headset from PlayStation won’t be backwards compatible.

In other news, Embracer is reportedly closing down Square Enix Montréal just two months after purchasing the company.