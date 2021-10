Annapurna Interactive seems to be a publisher that can do no wrong. With a string of indie titles that people consider classics, such as ‘Gone Home’, ‘Donut County’, ‘Sayonara Wild Hearts’, and even this year’s ‘The Artful Escape’, many were excited for ‘Solar Ash’, the second game from Heart Studios, the team behind ‘Hyper Light Drifter’, but it is no longer coming this month, and has been pushed back a few months.