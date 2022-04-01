PlayStation cuts almost 90 jobs as part of company’s “global transformation”

PlayStation has apparently cut nearly 90 jobs related to sales and marketing in its North American branch.

This comes via a new Axios report from yesterday (March 31), which claims that a number of sales and marketing roles in the North American branch of PlayStation are being laid off in what the company calls a “global transformation”.

The cuts apparently took place this week, says an impacted worker who spoke with Axios. The merchandiser team is allegedly being closed in the US, which includes PlayStation representatives who would go to retail stores to inform staff about the company’s products.

Another worker said that they were disappointed by how Sony Interactive Entertainment – the brand that owns PlayStation – didn’t give them much forewarning, adding the company could have done more to find people alternate jobs.

Exactly what the cuts, and the potential shift, mean for Sony’s overall strategy with the PlayStation brand remains to be seen as of publication.

Sony has also made no public remarks concerning the apparent cuts.

This supposed move away from physical and in-store sales tactics comes the same week Sony announced a new tier system for its PlayStation Plus subscription service. When the service launches later this year it will consist of three tiers, where players can get access to PS1, PS2, PS3 (via streaming) and PS4 games on their console.

