PlayStation halts ‘Gran Turismo 7’ sales in Russia

PlayStation has pulled Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia, seemingly joining several other companies that have stopped selling their products in the country due to its invasion of Ukraine.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Gran Turismo 7 is no longer available to purchase on the Russian PlayStation Store.

The racing game launched today (March 4) and is available to purchase in other regions without issue. Though Sony is yet to comment on the removed title, the studio is likely joining several other companies in halting game sales in the region.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (March 2), Mykhailo Fedorov – Ukraine’s vice prime minister – called on PlayStation and Xbox to “temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts” on their platforms, explaining that “such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, studios across the games industry have condemned the military action by halting game sales within Russia. Yesterday (March 3), Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt Red announced that it would stop selling its products in Russia and Belarus and shared that the studio “stands firm with the people of Ukraine”.

CD Projekt Red was later joined by Bloober Team, which likewise halted all game sales in both countries and said: “a global joint resistance can help make a difference”.

Though some studios have responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by pulling game sales, others have chosen to support charities that support victims of the war.

Yesterday (March 3), This War Of Mine creator 11 Bit Studios donated £520K to the Red Cross in Ukraine after confirming that all of last week’s proceeds raised by the game would go straight to charity.

Advertisement

Game developers across the industry are currently creating a Bundle For Ukraine, a collection of games that will donate all proceeds raised to Voices of Children and International Medical Corps. Submissions for the bundle close today (March 4).

In other gaming news, Ubisoft has delayed The Settlers following feedback received during the game’s recent beta.