As the next-generation of gaming slowly builds in anticipation, PlayStation has given fans an insight into how the box art for PS5 games will look.

Using the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as an example, the style is fairly reminiscent to how the designs were for the PS4. For the PS5, the box art design will now sport a white header, opposed to the blue style the PS4 generation possessed. However, the box itself will still remain blue. The design matches itself against the actual console itself, which boasts a bold white colour scheme across the system and the controller.

Also prominent is the PlayStation Studios logo which will be the brand across all first-party PlayStation games in the future. Check out the new design below:

News for both of the upcoming next-gen consoles has been gearing up over the past few weeks. Just last month Sony held a PS5 reveal stream which gave fans their first look at upcoming titles that will be hitting the new system.

Amongst the line-up were sequels to beloved franchises such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. Joining these titles were new IPs such as Square Enix‘s Project Athia and Housemarque’s Returnal.

Microsoft is preparing to retaliate with its own event later this month which will give viewers a first-look at many upcoming first-party titles for the Xbox Series X. Halo: Infinite has already been confirmed to be showcased during the stream, alongside Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.

The rumour mill has been going strong as the event approaches with evidence suggesting that franchises such as Fable are returning and could possibly making an appearance.